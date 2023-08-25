News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Cameron Homes teams up with local football club as its official kit sponsor

Chasetown-based homebuilder, Cameron Homes, will become the official kit sponsor for this season’s Gresley Rovers Girls FC under 14 division — a local non-profit community based all girls football club.
By Cameron HomesContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read

Cameron Homes has pledged to fund brand new kits for 15 girls aged 13 - 14, worth over £700, ahead of the October Derby Girls’ league. As every player entering the league requiresa full kit, this sponsorship breaks down barriers to entry regardless of financial circumstances.

Gresley Rovers Girls FC shares core family values with Cameron Homes, providing girls aged 4 - 16 with a safe environment to play football, keep fit and make friends. In only one year the self-funded club has already grown from 15 to 150 girls —largely resulting from hard work and continued generosity from donations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The football club’s training ground is located in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, just three miles from Cameron Homes’ Eaton Grange development, which includes over 60 two, three and four bedroom homes.

Danielle Goffe-Wood, Marketing Manager at Cameron Homes commented: "At Cameron Homes, we strive to uplift communities and continue to support local charities and initiatives that encourage young people to get active and break down barriers. We're delighted to sponsor kits for Gresley Rovers Girls FC and help to get the young footballers off to the best start as they take part in the upcoming league."

Simon Gara, Head of Female Football at Gresley Rovers Girls FC added: “We are truly grateful that a local company has been kind enough to give the girls a brand new kit. As a non-profit club, we rely on generosity so it's great to see companies like Cameron Homes coming forward to provide donations, enabling us to create the best experience for our teams.”