Cameron Homes teams up with local football club as its official kit sponsor

Cameron Homes has pledged to fund brand new kits for 15 girls aged 13 - 14, worth over £700, ahead of the October Derby Girls’ league. As every player entering the league requiresa full kit, this sponsorship breaks down barriers to entry regardless of financial circumstances.

Gresley Rovers Girls FC shares core family values with Cameron Homes, providing girls aged 4 - 16 with a safe environment to play football, keep fit and make friends. In only one year the self-funded club has already grown from 15 to 150 girls —largely resulting from hard work and continued generosity from donations.

The football club’s training ground is located in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, just three miles from Cameron Homes’ Eaton Grange development, which includes over 60 two, three and four bedroom homes.

Danielle Goffe-Wood, Marketing Manager at Cameron Homes commented: "At Cameron Homes, we strive to uplift communities and continue to support local charities and initiatives that encourage young people to get active and break down barriers. We're delighted to sponsor kits for Gresley Rovers Girls FC and help to get the young footballers off to the best start as they take part in the upcoming league."