Calling all crafters as town creates new makers’ market to boost creative industry

Crafty entrepreneurs are being given the chance to shine as an independent haberdashery and makers' market full of locally, handmade gifts, confectionary and homeware opens just outside of Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crafty Attic is being created at Helen’s Bake House and Tearoom, in Market Place, Burton. Focused on showcasing handmade and collectible goods, it will be a first for the town providing a hub for creative talent as well as bringing a dedicated haberdashery specialising in ribbons, thread, wool and buttons.

Owner Helen Wheat, who has been at the Market Square location for over 13 years, said it was an opportunity to help creative businesses thrive in the town and called on Derbyshire crafters to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There won’t be anything else like it in the area where independent sellers can rent a small space to showcase their gifts and homeware. We want the Crafty Attic to be a community hub which brings people together and helps support creativity.”

Helen Wheat of Helen's Bake House and Tea Rooms prepares to open new makers' market called Crafty Attic

Creating 320 square feet of space in the upstairs room above the tea rooms crafters will be able to rent space to display their designs with plans to showcase more than 30 independent sellers and even introduce workshops and specialist events.

Shelves and display cases will cost between £10 and £45 a month to rent depending on the size and location giving makers the opportunity to benefit from prime town centre selling space at a fraction of the cost.

Talking about the venture Helen said: “I started out working on a market stall selling cakes, so I know how hard it is for small businesses to take that leap from kitchen table ideas to fulltime business. There are so many talented creatives in the town, and I just want the Crafty Attic to become the go to place for sellers to showcase their talent as well as for individuals looking to buy unique, locally made gifts and cards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crafty Attic is the latest extension to the town centre tearooms after Helen’s Bake House was extended last year adding a new snug area in the former key cutters and shoe repair shop next door. The extension has enabled the café to create five new tables to keep up with demand after the popular eatery was finding itself turning people away due to a lack of space.

Crafters are being encouraged to register their interest while the room is decorated ready for the opening event in mid-October. Crate shelves, card stands, ladder shelving and display units are all being installed in the room which will be staffed 6 days a week while the tea rooms are open.

Demand for the new venture in the town has already been strong with around half the rental space secured with a variety of sewers, floristry, and handmade gifts taking the first slots.

Applications are being accepted for sellers and crafters with anything from cards, ceramics, glass, antiques, collectibles and candles to hand made soaps, metal work and homeware or gifts. Confectionary such as chocolate, crisps and sweets or non-alcoholic drinks can also be sold.

For more information or to register your interest contact [email protected]