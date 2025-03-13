Call for businesses to support Chesterfield’s young people in preparing for the world of work

Chesterfield businesses have a unique opportunity to shape their future workforce and drive the local economy forward by offering young people meaningful workplace experiences.

Local employers are being urged to get involved with schools in the area, providing valuable insights and hands-on exposure to the world of work.

Firms have the opportunity to engage with students from secondary schools, SEND Schools and sixth-forms and colleges, playing a direct role in preparing young people for successful careers while also building connections with potential future employees.

Engagement with schools and colleges also helps businesses to strengthen talent pipelines, increase diversity and close skills gaps.

Young person getting advice whilst working at Mitchells Chartered Accountants

Schools in Chesterfield seeking support for work experience, careers fairs, employer talks, workshops, and mock interviews include:

Brookfield Community School

Netherthorpe School

Outwood Academy Hasland Hall

Outwood Academy NewboldParkside School

Springwell Community School

St Mary’s Catholic High School

Tupton Hall School

Whittington Green School

Ashgate Croft School

Chesterfield College

By working with these schools and colleges, businesses can shape students’ career paths through mentorship and industry insights.

Ian Cooper, Principal at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, commented: “Direct exposure to hands-on experiences with employers, such as work experience, careers fairs, workshops, and mock interviews, is crucial for inspiring young people and preparing them for the workplace. Bridging the gap between education and business is vital for equipping students with essential skills and ensuring Chesterfield’s local industries and communities continue to thrive.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice Chair of the Skills and Employment Partnership, added: “Bridging the gap between education and business is essential for Chesterfield’s future workforce. Employers have a crucial role to play in showcasing career opportunities, equipping young people with key skills, and ensuring our local industries thrive. This is more than just a way to give back—it’s a strategic opportunity for our companies to connect with the workforce of tomorrow.”

To find out more and get involved, go to the Destination Chesterfield website: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support/skills/#Prepare%20for%20work

Advice is also available from Direct Education Business Partnership, which has created a self-assessment tool that allows businesses to track their progress in engaging with young people, compare to industry peers and gain resources to improve.