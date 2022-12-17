New board of directors at CoMech Metrology

The Pride Park-based firm, which provides specialist calibration services for some of the world’s best-known companies, is forecasting a record turnover of £3.6m by the end of its current financial year.

The increase, up from £2m in 2019, coincides with the creation of a new board under managing director Matthew Pallett, who succeeded his father and CoMech founder Keith Pallett in 2020.

This year, CoMech Metrology’s new finance director Ian Ball joins the board alongside technical director Hannah Jones, IT director Ezekiel Taylor and managing director Matthew.

The company, which was founded in 2005 to mainly service the rail industry, attributes part of its recent growth to a diversification into other industries, including aerospace, automotive, general engineering and food & beverage.

Meanwhile, it continues to provide its precision calibration services to rail industry giants including Siemens, Alstom, Hitachi and Transport for London.

Matthew, who has worked alongside his father at CoMech for more than two decades, said: “Our origins lie firmly with the rail sector, and we continue to value the long relationships we have with some of the biggest names in rail.

“But we recognised that the expertise and proficiency we have developed in our laboratory over the years is also hugely beneficial to many other industries where precision and compliance is essential.

“CoMech’s newly appointed board has been structured to complement our expansion plans and the fast-changing pace of the technology we use. And, with the management team now in place, we are looking forward to continued growth and success, which will also mean more recruitment.”

He added: “It is all the more rewarding that we’ve returned record levels of business during times of a global pandemic and financial uncertainty.”

Many of the items it handles for clients are calibrated, measured or tested within its purpose-built laboratory at CoMech’s Derby headquarters. A team of field metrology specialists are also dispatched to client sites to calibrate larger machinery that cannot be transported.

