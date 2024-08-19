Cafédirect celebrates charity partnership with team day in Peak District National Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cafédirect employees learned new skills when they joined Peak District rangers for a team day in the National Park.The coffee company is a corporate partner of the Peak District National Park Foundation, which hosted the event at Millers Dale.

Through the partnership, Cafédirect makes a donation from every bag sold of its Dark Peak coffee – part of the Grumpy Mule range. Over the last two years, this has raised almost £90,000 for the Foundation, to support projects in the National Park.

Projects include moorland restoration, tree planting, repairing trails and footpaths, creation of more habitats for wildlife, access improvements and support for rural communities. Another key aim for the Foundation is to connect more people with nature and inspire the next generation of nature champions.

During the team day, Cafédirect employees helped rangers with conservation projects, learned dry stone walling skills and enjoyed nature walks. They also had the chance to try abseiling, guided by experts from Peak Mountaineering.

Cafedirect staff proudly displaying their new dry stone walling skills.

Roisin Joyce, director of the Peak District National Park Foundation, said:

“We’re delighted that the team at Cafédirect had this opportunity to see first-hand the type of work they’ve been helping to support. Sales of Dark Peak coffee are making a difference across the Peak District supporting a range initiatives including nature restoration, volunteering and projects to help make the Peak District accessible to all.”

The partnership was launched in 2022, initially with Bewley’s UK, and has been continued by Cafédirect which acquired the coffee roasting and distribution business last year.

The company has a roastery in Meltham, West Yorkshire - on the edge of the Peak District. Staff from the Meltham roastery have previously volunteered with the Foundation in 2022 and 2023, helping to protect moorland habitat on Bleaklow Moor.

Cafedirect CEO John Steel getting stuck in to some conservation volunteering.

The corporate day was an opportunity for the newly-merged coffee teams to spend time with each other, while experiencing first-hand how sales of Dark Peak coffee are helping to support a range of projects in the National Park.

"We had a fabulous day with our charity partner, the Peak District National Park Foundation. Being in that beautiful landscape reinforced the importance of the ecosystem that nature provides for all of us. That's why we also invest in our coffee growers in Latin America and Africa, to support farming that protects nature.” John Steel, CEO

The Foundation is the official charity of the Peak District National Park. It was launched in 2019 to raise money to support projects which help the National Park to be a thriving place for people and nature.

Founded in 1991, Cafédirect became the first coffee brand in the UK to carry the Fairtrade mark in 1994 and became the UK’s first B Corp-certified coffee company in 2018.

For more details on how businesses of all sizes can make a difference for nature by working with the Peak District Foundation please visit www.peakdistrictfoundation.org.uk.