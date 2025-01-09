Buxton cafe claps back at 1-star review left by disgruntled customer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cafe in Buxton made light of a one star review left by a customer who was unable to come in as the business is closed until mid January as staff take a well-earned rest.

The Cafe at Green Pavilion on Terrace Road is shut until January 23, and there are signs telling passers-by this.

However, one customer left a one-star review because he could not get a coffee with friends.

The review said ‘the doors were locked even though staff were inside’.

The Cafe at Green Pavilion in Buxton claps back at 1-star review left by disgruntled customer.

Choosing to see the lighter side of things the owner of The Cafe responded and said: “If only instead of leaving us a one star out of five review you read the massive chalk board in the window. That explains clearly we are shut to January, 23.

“Or even better popped your head around the door and seen us up to our eyes cleaning we might have made you a coffee but we would have definitely explained why we were closed and probably have directed you to Dandelion Coffee which is the absolute dogs when it comes to coffee.

“I’m not sure what crazy situation you envisaged that we opened up but thought by 11.30am lets lock the doors and stay inside that will really annoy anyone that passes by looking for a coffee with friends.”

The Cafe posted this on social media and the response has been completely positive in favour of the business.

People said it was a ‘stellar’ response and the era where the customer is always right is hopefully over.

Another independent business High Peak Bookstore & Cafe responded and said: “Absolutely brilliant, love it.

“ I’m taking a leaf out of your book next time we get a ridiculous review for sure.

“It’s definitely time we fought our corner more, well done you.”

Another supporter said: “And that right there is why I love you guys!! On fire response. Nicely done.”

And for those who may not have dined in the cafe very often have vowed to give the cafe their business when they reopen and said: “I'm absolutely in awe of the writer of reply you were given. I'm definitely going there more often now.”