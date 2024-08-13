Businesses urged to inspire the next generation of digital engineers to meet UK skills gap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

STEM education programme urges Derbyshire businesses to get behind National Coding Week and help schools to support the next generation in learning vital digital skills which will enhance career opportunities.

STEM Venturi, which works with schools and community groups to increase access to digital skills such as coding, robotics and engineering, is looking to create a series of interactive workshops to highlight the opportunities that artificial intelligence (AI) can bring.

Part of National Coding Week, which starts on Monday 16th September, the plan is to help schools in teaching young people about AI and how it can be used for good, in order to introduce them to advanced digital skills and new technology.

It comes as the UK faces a digital shills shortage with it estimated the current digital skills gap is costing the UK economy as much as £63 billion a year in potential GDP with only 61% of the active population in the UK having digital skills compared to 69.4% in the US.

Children get the chance to learn vital coding skills with the help of STEM Venturi

A recent Learning and Work Institute report states the number of young people taking IT subjects at GCSE has dropped 40% since 2015 resulting in the UK heading towards a digital skills shortage “disaster”.

Former aerospace engineer Holly Davies, from Hilton, South Derbyshire. who runs education workshops and afterschool clubs in the Midlands, says many schools need the support to deliver digital skills workshops and don’t have the confidence to use technology such as microbits and robotics in lessons. She wants to encourage businesses and educators to work together to bridge this gap by providing access to engaging workshops which inspire the next generation to strengthen digital awareness.

She said: “If we are to inspire change then it is important that businesses and schools work together to show real life examples of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) skills in action.

“Youngsters may have an interest in coding, racing remote control cars or building robots but not understand that these interests could actually be used to create rewarding jobs later on such as designing 3D video games or building robots to solve problems for large manufacturing firms.

“We want to help businesses solve the employment shortage from the ground up and inspire youngsters to see the exciting opportunities around them. It not only builds engineering and technology opportunities but helps to build young people’s creativity and exploration to show that anything is possible.”

STEM Venturi is looking for businesses to donate time and funds to support schools to upskill between 30 and 120 pupils at a time. The sessions can be tailored around the business to provide a valuable insight into future careers in that sector with the aim being to build closer links between schools and businesses to provide the skills needed to bridge the digital skills gap.

Part of National Coding Week each event, for youngsters aged 5 to 16, will be held in September with this year’s theme of artificial intelligence (AI) inspiring activity. It is an opportunity for schools to use their free BBC Microbits to create digital assistants and incorporate future technologies into the curriculum.

Rachel Edwards, lead teacher at the Design Technology Department in Windsor Park CE Middle School, Uttoxeter, said it was important that experts were brought in to support teachers in delivering these ‘invaluable’ skills for young people.

She said: "STEM skills are crucial for preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the world of work. Being able to have external providers in, like STEM Venturi, to showcase these skills is invaluable. In a recent 3D printing workshop run by the STEM Venturi team our key stage 3 students left knowing a lot more about the additive manufacturing process and all of the possibilities that this technology can provide."

National Coding Week is an annual event that takes place in the third week of September. It promotes the importance of learning digital skills, with a focus on topics such as coding, AI and cyber security. The goal is to inspire both children and adults to acquire new skills.

For more details or to find out how your school or business could benefit from the initiative then visit www.stemventuri.org or contact Holly Davies on [email protected]