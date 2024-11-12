Businesses urged to give the gift of time to local hospice this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local businesses are being urged to give the gift of time this Christmas, to support Treetop Hospice's Treecycling campaign.

During 2023, businesses throughout Derbyshire and beyond banded together to support the hospice as part of their Children in Need DIY Big Build, which saw a bespoke counselling unit for children and young people built on the charity's grounds in Risley. Now the charity, which supports over 2,000 people living with life-limiting illnesses, is calling for businesses to once again support them.

From 7 to 9 January 2025, the hospice will be collecting real Christmas trees for recycling after the festive period, in return for a donation to the charity. Volunteers with vans collect trees from driveways and bring them to designated recycling points across Southern Derbyshire and neighbouring areas of Nottinghamshire.

Vic Rocca, Treetops Key Events Relationships Manager, said:

“Treecycling collections are really fun and can help blow off the cobwebs following the festive feasting period.

“Vans or tippers, of Transit size or larger, are required to help the collection. Businesses, families, or community groups with access to these are encouraged to get in touch and provide support.

“Volunteers who can offer a day’s help or even a few hours will make a massive difference in collecting all the trees registered over the festive period.

“Last year 14 businesses and organisations volunteered for the treecycling scheme. Together they raised over £18,000 helping more than 166 patients receive a night of hospice at home care.

“The proceeds raised from Treecycling really make a difference. That’s why we’re on a mission to secure more volunteers and vans, as this will help us to care for even more patients and their families across the local community. “

Interested in volunteering? Please contact Vic Rocca at Treetops on [email protected] or call 0115 949 1264.

Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate