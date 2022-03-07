Businesses offered chance to move into pop-up shop with reduced rates at Chesterfield’s Market Hall

Chesterfield Borough Council is offering the pop-up space for local retailers looking for a new location for their business.

Vendors can rent the unit for £60 per week and the stall can be held for a maximum of three months, with no minimum term.

After the maximum of three months at the pop-up rate, the tenant will be offered the opportunity to remain, conditional to signing up to a lease at the full rate for that stall.

The scheme is open to traders looking for short and long-term options at the Market Hall.

As part of the package, Chesterfield Borough Council also offers access to free business support for pre-start businesses or businesses in their first year through the Vision Derbyshire Scheme. The Vision Derbyshire Business Start-Up and Business Support Grant Scheme is open to people who live in Derbyshire who are starting their own business or have recently set up a business in the last year.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “A team of local expert business advisers at Vision Derbyshire are in place to offer free advice and support, so this could have huge benefits for your future business planning.

“Council officers can also discuss access to the Digital High Street Campaign for businesses that are eligible, which could allow you to develop a website equipped with the latest forms of payment and consider options such as ‘click and collect’, if you do not have this set up already.”

Each of the stalls inside the Market Hall can also be rented on a permanent let basis, and the start dates for this can be negotiated at the enquiry stage.

For more established businesses, there are currently two larger external shops on the outside of the Market Hall available for permanent lease.