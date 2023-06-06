Businesses invited to enter the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network are headline sponsors of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards with a special focus on the SME Employer of the Year award category, which is open to businesses with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

The East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN) is a group of employers whose main aim is to engage new employers to commit to apprenticeship delivery in the East Midlands. EMAAN is one of nine regional networks, supported by the National Apprenticeships Service and a member of the National Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

The Network has a vision to inspire and influence people to choose apprenticeships, as a route to create business and individual success across our region by raising awareness and increasing engagement to meet the needs of employers, communities, and individuals.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

Members of the Network tell their stories of apprenticeships to inspire; we support and signpost partners and individuals to key relevant information; have a voice to provide insight to Government on apprenticeships and celebrate the successes of our employers and apprentices.

Were looking for entries and nominations in the following 14 categories:

SME Employer of the Year (0-249) in association with East Midlands Apprentice Ambassador Network

Large Employer of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Mentor of the Year in association with Greatest Hits FM

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year in association with Nottingham Trent University

Degree Apprentice of the Year in association with University of Nottingham

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Training Provider of the Year

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

Times are challenging and teams are smaller so we want to make it as easy as possible for businesses to showcase their hard work by providing tips and guidance on what the judges will be looking for.

Join the awards entry writing masterclass for top tips on how to write an entry to really impress the judges. Held on Wednesday 28th June at 10am, just 40 minutes of your time. Sign up for the master class via the awards website which will go through the category criteria review and analysis, an understanding of what the judges are looking for and top tips for putting your entry together.

Don’t miss out, start your journey, visit the event website to register and submit your nomination. Visit the event website by the closing date of Thursday 24th August at 6pm https://www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/