News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Businesses invited to discuss moving into planned new shops in Clay Cross redevelopment

Cafe and restaurant bosses are being asked for the interest in moving into new units as part of a multi-million pound regeneration scheme in a Derbyshire town.
By Jon Cooper
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST

NE Derbyshire District Council has submitted a planning application for the Government-funded £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal plans which will be considered by expert consultees before eventually coming before the district council planning committee for a final decision.

The Clay Cross Town Deal aims to bring food and beverage and leisure units to the town as part of regeneration plans including a new town square, a Derbyshire Adult Education Centre called Clocktower, and the remodelling of an historic building overlooking a public square with food, drink and leisure developments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concerning the planning application, NE Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Clay Cross Town Deal, Cllr Jayne Barry, said: “This is a momentous point in the delivery of the £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal and a pivotal moment as our residents and businesses – who have shared their views and helped shape the proposals for the regeneration of the town – can now see we are moving onto the next stage of the project as it becomes a reality.”

Cllr Jayne Barry, said: “This is a momentous point in the delivery of the £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal and a pivotal moment as our residents and businesses ,"Cllr Jayne Barry, said: “This is a momentous point in the delivery of the £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal and a pivotal moment as our residents and businesses ,"
Cllr Jayne Barry, said: “This is a momentous point in the delivery of the £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal and a pivotal moment as our residents and businesses ,"
Most Popular

Subsequently, businesses in the leisure, food and beverage sectors can now express their interest in moving into one of several proposed units expected to come soon to the heart of Clay Cross.

Each 50sq metre unit will be self-contained and should become available to be leased alone or in multiples for the short-term or long-term with the leases expected to include full repairs and insurance.

Every unit is planned to have CCTV security, an outdoor space on the front with a dedicated delivery space at the rear and free parking nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Barry said: “We’re pleased to finally have discussions with business owners, or owners-to-be, about the opportunity to potentially become part of the Clay Cross town square development.

"It’s an exciting time for the town with some amazing plans and developments underway already including the building of the new Clay Cross Active leisure centre."

Businesses can discuss the units and make enquiries by emailing [email protected] and they can sign up via https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKNEDDC/subscriber/new?topic_id=UKNEDDC_2 to the Clay Cross Town Deal email alert service.

Related topics:Clay CrossDerbyshireCCTV