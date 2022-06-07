Businesses encouraged to celebrate their success and apply for 2022 Love Chesterfield awards

The annual awards, which are organised by Destination Chesterfield in association with Entire Facilities Management, recognise the resilience and progress of the town’s businesses.

The five categories, now open for applications, are designed to raise the profile of organisations that have made a meaningful impact to the built environment of Chesterfield: new sole traders and limited companies, firms benefitting from forward-thinking apprentices, companies demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability and accessible hospitality businesses. The deadline to enter is Thursday 30 June.

This year, the Regeneration Award is open to both individual businesses and collectives that have supported or delivered high quality spaces within six miles of Chesterfield town centre.

The awards will be held in October at the Winding Wheel.

Once again, the winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year award will get a further boost, receiving 10 hours of free mentoring from Banner Jones Solicitors’, as well as a year of marketing support through Chesterfield Champions.

Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “We originally launched the Love Chesterfield Awards to recognise the hard work of the wider business community. The challenges of the last two years have made these awards all the more important and I hope members of the business community will put themselves or their apprentices forward for an award and get the recognition they so deserve.”

Businesses can enter the following categories in the 2022 Love Chesterfield Awards:

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors)

Sustainability Award (sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council)

Regeneration Award – celebrating the built environment (sponsored by BHP Accountants)

Accessibility Award (sponsored by Spirecross) – open exclusively to hospitality businesses in Chesterfield

Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by DBC Training)

The five business categories are in addition to the 10 public nomination categories for Chesterfield’s high street food, drink and retail businesses. Public nominations closed on 31 May, with nominated businesses now set to be evaluated by a panel of mystery judges.

The winners of all the 2022 Love Chesterfield Awards categories will be announced at a glittering black tie ceremony at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Wednesday, October 12.