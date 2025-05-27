Business view: 'Chesterfield has such a warm atmosphere'

Laurie Kay, Owner of Chesterfield's Milly Mops Ltd. expressed her passion for our town in this week's Chesterfield Champions business column.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hi, I’m Laurie and I run Milly Mops Ltd alongside my mum, Sarah. We’re a family-run cleaning business based in Chesterfield, offering a range of domestic and commercial services including window cleaning, oven cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and more. We set the company up in memory of my mum’s brother, Christopher Kay, who our family sadly lost back in 2022 at just 44 years old. He inspired us to start the company, and we pride ourselves on building something truly special, organically and with passion.

What was your greatest achievement over the past year?

We were absolutely thrilled to win two major awards – Best Cleaning Company in Derbyshire and Best Newcomer in the Cleaning Industry. As a family business, it means so much to us. It’s a reflection of the hard work and support we’ve put into growing Milly Mops together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurie Kay, Owner of Chesterfield's Milly Mops Ltd.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, close-knit, community.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

There are so many! I love walking along the Chesterfield Canal and spending time in the Peak District, which is right on our doorstep. For food and drinks, my go-to favourites are Einstein’s, The Dirty Habit, and Darwin & Bear. I also really enjoy visiting several of our local garden centres.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Milly Mops, we’ve made a big shift towards eco-friendly products, making them safer for people and the environment. We’re also going more digital and paperless, helping reduce our environmental impact.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It’s all about the people. Every client we meet is so welcoming and supportive. Chesterfield has such a warm atmosphere, and it’s a wonderful area to live and work in.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re proud to give back by supporting local charities, often donating free cleans or offering support via social media. We also love to collaborate with other local businesses, helping each other grow and building strong community relationships.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

Supporting young people is something I’m passionate about. I started as an apprentice myself, and it gave me the confidence to eventually start my own business. In the future, I’d love to offer work experience or apprenticeships, and give someone else that same life-changing opportunity.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I’m really excited to see the development of the Canal Basin in Staveley. I think it has great potential to bring people together through events and community activity. I’m looking forward to watching that space grow and flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

By 2030, I’d love to see Chesterfield thriving as a tourist destination—somewhere people can use as a base for exploring the Peak District, while also enjoying our local pubs, shops, and markets. I want to see it bustling with visitors and full of life.

Milly Mops Ltd. supports the marketing and economic growth of the town through Chesterfield Champions, a network of over 230 organisations across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.