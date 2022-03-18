Business started in Chesterfield bedroom named one Europe’s fastest-growing companies

Superior Wellness is a market-leading hot tub manufacturer and distributor, creating premium, high-quality products that focus on improving health and wellbeing. They were recently featured in the Financial Times 1000, the sixth annual list of Europe’s fastest-growing businesses.

The company was ranked 348th overall, and in the top 70 businesses across the UK. Rob Carlin, managing director at Superior Wellness, said this was testament to the hard work of everyone at the company.

“We were so proud when we heard the news that Superior Wellness had made it onto the list of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, and our figures are currently showing that next year, we will rank in the top 150.

Superior Wellness has seen extensive growth since being founded in 2011.

“This is such an incredible achievement for us as a company and a real accolade to the team and their hard work. I would like to extend my thanks to all the Superior Wellness team and our partners for making this possible.”

Superior Wellness was founded in 2011 by Rob Carlin in his bedroom in Brimington. He had been importing electronics from China and selling them on eBay when, despite having little industry knowledge, he saw a gap in the market for entry level hot tubs to be retailed online.

Superior Wellness has expanded rapidly since, especially over the last 12 months, with their recent growth spearheaded by an increase in demand for hot tubs and other wellness-related products during the pandemic.

In 2021, Superior Wellness moved into its brand new headquarters in Chesterfield and has also recently opened a 10,000 sq.ft showroom with training facilities. The company also employs almost 70 people and is still recruiting.