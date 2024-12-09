Business closure: G's and J's hair salon in Clay Cross says thank you to its customers

After almost 45 years of serving the local community, G's and J's hair salon is closing on Christmas Eve.

The service has been provided by Julie Heeley (brought up in Tupton) and Georgina Skelton (whose father owned the Hidaway pub at Stretton). The salon is up the Mall off Market Street.

"We would like to thank all those customers, many of who are now considered as friends, who have supported the business over the years. Fond memories of those who are no longer with us will always be with us. Best wishes to all.", said Julie and Georgina.

