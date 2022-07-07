Business chief calls on Government to offer ‘clear path forward’ for Derbyshire firms after Boris Johnson’s resignation

Boris Johnson announced today that he would be resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party, after more than 50 ministers left their posts in just two days.

This wave of resignations came after it was revealed that Boris Johnson had appointed Chris Pincher MP as deputy chief whip – despite having been made aware of allegations surrounding his inappropriate behaviour.

Johnson does, however, intend to remain as PM until the party chooses his successor – a process that could take months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowles said that today’s news brings more uncertainty for Derbyshire’s businesses.

Scott Knowles, chief executive of the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, has called on the Government to focus less on political intrigues and ensure that businesses in the region are supported.

He said: “One of the main purposes of Government should be to provide a stable environment for businesses to thrive – enabling them to create the jobs and life opportunities that underpin a successful country.

“But the paralysis of the past few days, with whole departments being effectively rudderless, heaps further uncertainty on firms at a time when they are already trying to navigate stormy waters.

“The insular focus within Westminster is diverting attention away from the everyday business of Government, in which the mission of creating economic prosperity in regions such as the East Midlands should be high on the priority list.”

Knowles also urged the Government to set out their plans for levelling up, and to address the rising costs that are crippling many businesses in Derbyshire.

“We need to know what the plans are for levelling up and tackling the very real cost of doing business crisis, which is hampering firms’ ability to breathe life into an ailing economy.