Business booming for Derbyshire builder on first birthday

Derby-based construction firm East Midlands Masonry Ltd is celebrating after its growing order book sailed past the £2.5m milestone before its first anniversary.

Since its launch in June 2024, East Midlands Masonry has experienced significant growth, securing a strong pipeline of projects and reinforcing its reputation in the construction sector.

Having successfully delivered developments worth almost £2m already in the past six months, the firm – headquartered at Cardinal Square, Derby – now boasts an order book exceeding £2.5m.

Business has been buoyed in part thanks to the team’s strong relationship with a Leeds-based care provider, which has led to the ongoing construction of three care homes - in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Oadby, in Leicestershire, and Worksop, in Nottinghamshire.

East Midlands Masonry senior team (L-R): William Hodgkinson (site manager), Richard Elliott (contracts manager), Robert Hodgkinson (managing director) and Jack Smith (site manager).

Specialising in commercial projects, East Midlands Masonry serves a diverse client base, including healthcare facilities, schools and Ministry of Defence developments.

The company employs 16 permanent staff alongside a team of trusted subcontractors to deliver high-quality brickwork and blockwork contracts.

Managing director Robert Hodgkinson expressed confidence in the firm’s outlook following just one year since incorporation.

“We’ve got off to a great start and quickly built a solid foundation for the business,” he said.

“I’m delighted to be leading a young, agile and committed team that people enjoy doing business with – a key quality which often sets us apart from the competition.

“We’re very focused on the future and investing in the skills needed to ensure long-term success.”

Robert’s claim is reinforced by the fact that four of his permanent team members are apprentices.

“This clearly demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled professionals – one of the biggest challenges facing the industry today,” he said.

East Midlands Masonry also brings a wealth of experience to the table, with Robert supported in an ad hoc consultancy role by his dad Ian Hodgkinson, a well-connected industry veteran.

Ian’s expertise was recently highlighted in his role as resident project manager on BBC1 TV series DIY SOS.

Robert added: “I truly value the opportunity to draw on our family roots to help guide the business forward. A really healthy order book combined with some successfully completed projects in our first 12 months is the best birthday present we could have asked for.”