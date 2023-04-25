News you can trust since 1855
Bus driver of the year is Derbyshire's Freddie

Friendly bus driver Freddie Dempsey, who drives the sixes between Derby, Belper, Ripley and Bakewell, was judged the best of the best and crowned trentbarton’s Driver of the Year for 2022-23.

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 20:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 20:20 BST
Trentbarton Driver of the Year winner Freddie Dempsey (r) with awards host Paul SinhaTrentbarton Driver of the Year winner Freddie Dempsey (r) with awards host Paul Sinha
Freddie, from Duffield, has been driving trentbarton buses for five years, and achieved a perfect score from a mystery customer judge. He delivered a first-class level of service, spent time talking to the passengers and waving at his regulars along the route.

Freddie said: “I’m a people person who likes driving a big bus and meeting customers and making them happy.”

