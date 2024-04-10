Burton roofing team putting its best foot forward for Kenya charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Roof Tiles is planning to raise money to help buy a new school bus for the Burton based charity, as well as heading to Kenya this summer to offer practical skills and support.

Established in 2008, The Footprints Family provides food, clothing, shelter and healthcare to vulnerable children and young people on the south coast of Kenya (East Africa) as well as supporting them with life skills and wellbeing through education and counselling.

It is a UK charity (which took over the work of Footprints Orphanage) and is committed to enhancing the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children and young people, giving them opportunities and hope for an independent life.

Coral Hayward

Footprints currently support more than 45 orphaned and vulnerable children - with the oldest being 24 and the youngest who is just one. The charity has provided clean water, electricity, and the knowledge of farming techniques for local children and relies on donations to keep going, as well as fundraising events.

The team started supporting the charity five years ago, when staff at Russell Roof Tiles raised £1,600 for Footprints with a walking challenge, collectively taking more than 17 million steps over four-months – the distance from Burton to the Footprints orphanage. Last year they also generously donated money to reroof the school.

This year six volunteers from across the UK including employees and partners are joining together with the aim of raising £5,000 for Footprints as well as traveling to Kenya for a week. From Burton the team is Sue Gough, Coral Hayward, Dawn McLoughlin and from the company’s sister site in Lochmaben are Debbie Allen, Gillian Moffat and Jacqui Summers.

Altogether the team have come up with creative ways to raise money including a car boot, race nights, recipe book and three peaks climb.

One of the team, Coral Hayward - wife of the company’s managing director Andrew Hayward – is raising money by organising a Comedy Night at the Pirelli Stadium on 30 May, featuring Steve Royle from Britian’s Got Talent, Jamie Sutherland and Dave Twentyman who has recently supported Jason Manford and Sean Lock.

Coral comments: “We’ve got a great team who are all really committed to helping Kerry and this amazing charity which does such a huge amount to change young people’s lives. We’re all finding creative ways to raise money, like our first ever comedy night in Burton.”

Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles, Andrew Hayward added: “This year our “Footprints six” are aiming to raise enough money to help buy a new bus for the charity. This is a great example of how our efforts for our Give4Good initiative can have a long-lasting legacy that provides financial support to charities for many years to come. I’m incredibly proud of our team, who continue to do an amazing job, volunteering their time and efforts to help raise money that will make a real difference.”

Family Footprints founder Kerry first visited Kenya as a working volunteer in 2007. Moved by her experience she returned and spent three months living in the local community, witnessing many horrific situations where children had been orphaned, neglected, or abandoned.

The charity now has a tangible impact and Footprints recently revealed that one young person, Raphael, has just completed his degree in International Relations and has graduated with second class honours, thanks to the charity. He first came to The Footprints Family in 2012 with his brother Joseph.

This year, Russell Roof Tiles 150 strong team is pledging to raise £50,000 for good causes throughout 2024. Earlier this year the company announced that 12 organisations, 10 UK based, and two international ones will benefit from its fundraising efforts.