Burton manufacturer provides the perfect roof for Southern Affordable Housing

Burton-based roof systems manufacturer Russell Roof Tiles, has helped one of the UK’s largest housing associations achieve seamless reroofing with its diverse colour offering.

Located at two sites in Burton, one on Wetmore Lane and the other on Nicolson Way, Russell Roof Tiles provides products for the UK’s top house builders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects, where sustainability and eco-credentials are of the utmost priority. It is Russell Roof Tiles’ investment in product development, with innovative new products well-suited to the Southern market, which is attributed to growth in the region.

Most recently, the manufacturer provided its high-quality tiles for a reroofing project in London for contractors Chas Berger and Ashton Roofing and their client Southern Housing.

The team was tasked with the refurbishment of three large apartment blocks at the Stamford Hill Estate in Hackney. Some of the roofs, being up to 90 years old, needed replacing, and Southern Housing required a tile that could replicate the original look and finish of the roof.

The oldest of these buildings was built in 1932 by The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest providers of affordable housing, founded by Edward Cecil Guinness (the great-grandson of the Guinness brewery founder).

To meet the brief, Russell Roof Tiles supplied its Double Roman tiles, ensuring the new tiles closely matched the authentic roof finish and complemented the surrounding apartment blocks.

James Pendleton, Regional Sales Director at Russell Roof Tiles said: “At Russell Roof Tiles, we are committed to supporting each project’s unique requirements. With our wide-ranging colour offering, we ensure that new roofing not only meets the design vision but also preserves the character and heritage of the buildings.

“Throughout the project, we faced unique challenges due to the age of the properties and the complexity of the build. By collaborating closely with Ashton Roofing & Maintenance Ltd and the main contractor Chas Berger Ltd, we enabled completion of all three buildings to an exceptionally high standard, meeting quality, regulatory and energy efficiency needs.”

Jackie Prime, Senior Contracts Manager at contractor Chas Berger Ltd, comments: “We have been greatly impressed with Russell Roof Tiles and their ability to deliver a high-quality product that meets our specific aesthetic requirements.”

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent concrete roof tile manufacturer supplying products for national housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces hundreds of thousands of tiles and related fittings and accessories every week that are used on pitched roofing across the UK.