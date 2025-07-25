Burton manufacturer ‘nails it’ with revolutionary product at Housing 2025

Pioneering roof tile manufacturer Russell Roof Tiles ,who is headquartered in Burton, made a strong impression at a leading housing event, where it officially unveiled its new multifunctional triple tile, Bute3®.

The innovative new product really captured the attention of industry professionals, created using 60 years of knowledge from the specialist manufacturer and following five years of design and development, pushing the boundaries of concrete roof tile creation.

Housing 2025 brought together leading experts from the housing and living sectors to address industry challenges and explore forward-thinking solutions.

L-R Adam Parkinson, Alan Young, James Pendleton, Dean Kemp and Matthew Collins from Russell Roof Tiles

Russell Roof Tiles delivered a highly successful showcase of its revolutionary new product, demonstrating its benefits, including its exceptional coverage, thin leading edge, and ‘one-tile-fits-all’ capability.

The product, which is fully compliant with quality standards and current regulations, is now in full production at the manufacturer's new £18.5 million fully automated line at it’s site on Nicolson Way in Burton on Trent.

James Pendleton, Regional Sales Director of Russell Roof Tiles, comments: “Given the pace of change in the housing sector and demand for increased speed of construction, this event was an important platform.

“Housing 2025 was a real success for us. Visitors to our stand were keen to learn more about Bute3® and our wider product range. Being able to see and handle the tile directly is vital for understanding its features and applications, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Bute3 on stand at Housing 2025

“While Bute3® introduces a bold new design never seen before in the UK, it stays true to the exceptional quality and performance we are known for delivering. We had strong interest from visitors looking to specify the tile for future projects, and it’s clear there’s real momentum behind Bute3® already.”

The event offered Russell Roof Tiles a valuable opportunity to reinforce its strong connections within the housing sector, an area of ongoing success for the business.

James continues: “With the continually increasing demand for social housing, we have been working meticulously to establish our reputation in the market. We have a team of dedicated specialists supporting this effort, and Housing 2025 proved to be a great platform for strengthening our relationships while showcasing how our innovations, like Bute3®, can help support the evolving needs of the sector.”

Over the years, Russell Roof Tiles has supported a number of significant social housing schemes across the UK. This includes work with the likes of MyPad who specialises in the delivery of partnership housing schemes, Vistry Group, a major player and market leader in the UK's housing sector and groups such as Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) who are a rapidly scaling regional force in social housing.

The manufacturer’s tile range, including Bute3®,provides a high-quality but cost-effective solution that can help properties exceed current building standards. Russell Roof Tiles has successfully supported the Ministry of Defence (MOD) on multiple contracts upgrading houses to ensure they are up to date and of the highest quality for service families.

Bute3® comes in seven colours, offering a broad range of options to meet local planning requirements as well as being sympathetic to the local aesthetic, providing a real alternative to small-format concrete, natural clay, and slate roof coverings.

The size of the tile means that it can be delivered to building sites more efficiently, with up to 40 per cent fewer deliveries across a typical private housing site and using the state-of-the-art production process is approximately 20 per cent more efficient to manufacture compared to similar tiles.

Bute3®’s triple-tile format allows for exceptional coverage, with only 10.9 tiles required per square metre, significantly reducing the number of tiles needed compared to traditional plain tiles and small format products. This makes the product 33 per cent quicker to install when compared to other small format tiles and offers a labour saving of between 15 to 40 per cent.

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent concrete roof tile manufacturer supplying products for national housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces hundreds of thousands of tiles and related fittings and accessories every week that are used on pitched roofs across the UK.