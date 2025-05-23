Burton manufacturer is raising the roof for continued carbon reduction

Linde Forklift Truck in Action at Russell Roof Tiles

Burton-based roof tile manufacturer is leading the charge in sustainability.

As the construction industry continues to grapple with the Government’s carbon reduction targets, Russell Roof Tiles, remains a pioneer with continued development in this arena.

As a leader in the sector, the manufacturer, with sites on Nicolson Way and Wetmore Lane, where a team of over 100 are based, is supporting the wider building industry in its efforts to reduce carbon output.

The firm announced its ambitious pledge to become Net Zero by 2040, (in 2022) 10 years earlier than the agreed Government target.

L-R Chris Probert of Lansing Linde and Bruce Laidlaw, Operations Director at Russell Roof Tiles

Since then, Russell Roof Tiles has made huge strides in reducing its environmental impact, remaining ahead of schedule on the road to Net Zero for the third year running. Its most recent carbon reduction report revealed that in 2024 its emissions were 6.7 per cent below target levels, with the firm emitting 2,476.50 tonnes compared to the projected 2,655.27.

Russell Roof Tiles’ continued success on the road to Net Zero is thanks to its strategic site upgrades and product development.

Most recently, the manufacturer strengthened its electric vehicle fleet company-wide with the acquisition of three new Lansing Linde electric forklift trucks. Three years after first investing in electric forklifts as part of its sustainability efforts, this brings the manufacturer’s fleet to 12 in total, replacing old diesel forklift trucks across its Burton on Trent and Lochmaben sites to cut emissions and boost efficiency.

This investment is one of the latest in a long line as part of Russell Roof Tiles’ ongoing commitment to enhancing product offerings and advancing on its journey towards greater energy efficiency.

It also comes at an important time for Russell Roof Tiles, as its largest investment project to date is in its final stages. The construction of the new £18.5m state-of-the-art plant at its Nicolson Way main tile manufacturing site, will double output and help to continue to increase efficiencies and capacity. The firm is already recruiting for new operatives for the Burton site as it boosts manufacturing output in response to demand for its products.

Andrew Hayward, Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles, said: “Another year of outstanding results highlights the powerful impact of our continued efforts to reduce our carbon emissions. We’re focusing not just on our manufacturing impact but also on the influence of our products, which is why we are pleased to be bringing innovations like our Bute3® interlocking triple multipurpose roof tile to the market. With a 20 per cent more efficient production process and 40 per cent fewer deliveries required to site, we’re significantly reducing the environmental impact of our products.”

Russell Roof Tiles, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is a leading independent concrete roof tile manufacturer supplying products for national housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces hundreds of thousands of tiles and related fittings and accessories every week that are used on pitched roofs across the UK.