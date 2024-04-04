Burton manufacturer celebrates new director promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This new role includes responsibility for IT at the firm’s sister company Crown Roof Tiles in Florida.

Since Chris first joined Russell Roof Tiles as IT Manager in 2019, the company (which has three UK sites) has invested in upgrading and improving technology, including IT systems and software.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris has managed the technological upgrades, including the successful international roll-out of SyteLine to the sister company in the US. SyteLine is a leading manufacturing ERP software solution that streamlines data collection across all aspects of the business.

Chris Bailey, Group IT Director at Russell Roof Tiles

The Infor software, used by over 65,000 organisations worldwide, collects and analyses data for machinery, production, orders, documentation, and delivery, enabling smoother operations and more informed decision-making.

Now, in his role as Group IT Director, Chris is exporting his knowledge and expertise of Infor SyteLine and sharing with the team at Crown Roof Tiles, ensuring that the manufacturing sites in the US are operating at the same high level as Russell Roof Tiles.

Chris, comments: “It’s particularly rewarding to step into this role at a time of significant investment and growth for Russell Roof Tiles. We’ve made huge strides forward since implementing SyteLine, ensuring we’re getting the maximum capacity out of the software so it’s only right we share this knowledge with the rest of the Group, ensuring that the whole group continues to be known for its innovative and superior solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris’s responsibilities extend beyond Infor’s SyteLine to encompass all internal IT and communications across Russell Roof Tiles and Crown Roof Tiles.

Andrew Hayward, Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles said: “I’m pleased to announce Chris Bailey’s promotion to Group IT Director. His dedication and expertise have proven to lead Russell Roof Tiles down a path of growth and innovation. I look forward to seeing his continued success.”

As a testament to his expertise, Chris is scheduled to speak at the upcoming SyteLine User Network (SUN) conference in Tampa, Florida this April.

The two-day conference is expected to welcome around 900 attendees, who will be gathered for information-filled sessions from End Users, Vendors, and Infor Presenters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad