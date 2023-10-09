Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The office on Rose Hill will be updated with new signage including the logo ‘a good way to bank’ in the national member-owned mutual company’s biggest overhaul since 1987.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of Nationwide Building Society, said: “Nationwide is the large-scale alternative to shareholder-owned banks. We offer a good way to bank for our customers through our national network of branches, better service, value and fairness. Our rebrand keeps us relevant for customers today and tomorrow.”​

