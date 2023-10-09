News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Building society's pledge to customers ahead of Chesterfield office rebrand

Building society Nationwide has pledged to continue offering customers face to face service in its Chesterfield branch in the wake of a number of banks closing their doors.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The office on Rose Hill will be updated with new signage including the logo ‘a good way to bank’ in the national member-owned mutual company’s biggest overhaul since 1987.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of Nationwide Building Society, said: “Nationwide is the large-scale alternative to shareholder-owned banks. We offer a good way to bank for our customers through our national network of branches, better service, value and fairness. Our rebrand keeps us relevant for customers today and tomorrow.”​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In June, Nationwide extended its branch promise that it won’t leave any town or city in which it is based until at least 2026. The rebranding announcement comes after Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland closed their premises in Chesterfield. Nationwide offices in Chesterfield and Derby are among 600 branches of the building society across the country.

Related topics:NationwideChesterfieldBarclaysRoyal Bank of ScotlandDerby