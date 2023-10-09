Building society's pledge to customers ahead of Chesterfield office rebrand
The office on Rose Hill will be updated with new signage including the logo ‘a good way to bank’ in the national member-owned mutual company’s biggest overhaul since 1987.
Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of Nationwide Building Society, said: “Nationwide is the large-scale alternative to shareholder-owned banks. We offer a good way to bank for our customers through our national network of branches, better service, value and fairness. Our rebrand keeps us relevant for customers today and tomorrow.”
In June, Nationwide extended its branch promise that it won’t leave any town or city in which it is based until at least 2026. The rebranding announcement comes after Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland closed their premises in Chesterfield. Nationwide offices in Chesterfield and Derby are among 600 branches of the building society across the country.