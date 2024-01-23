Building on success: Snap Fitness has high hopes for 2024
Global fitness franchise Snap Fitness is looking to build on its successful 2023 by maintaining momentum as we enter 2024. With several new locations secured and opened across the UK and Ireland over the turn of the new year, Snap Fitness has its foot on the gas as the brand makes plans to ensure 2024 is just as triumphant as 2023, if not more so.
December proved to be a record-breaking month for Snap Fitness, epitomised by the opening of its Drogheda club, which smashed pre-membership sales - another successful launch in Ireland for the franchise.
Snap Fitness’ franchisee for Drogheda, Peter Dhillon, isn’t surprised by the brand’s growth in Ireland. “Since opening my first Snap Fitness territory, I’ve been hugely impressed with the number of members coming through the door. It’s not uncommon to have well over 150 members on site during peak hours. This is because we have an emphasis on providing the best equipment and offering a welcoming staffed environment, unlike other gyms that settle for lower-spec options and are happy to leave their gyms unmanned.”
Across December and the start of January, Snap Fitness has also opened clubs in Bolsover, Northwich and Peterborough with Sligo, Ireland due to open towards the end of February. Additionally, the brand has secured sites in Whitstable and Fareham, with more to come.
Reflecting on the milestones of 2023, Snap Fitness opened six new clubs across the UK and Ireland. This has contributed to a membership growth of 23.7% over 2023. The surge in membership has been driven by new club openings, but impressively, clubs that have been open for longer than 12 months also saw a 9.21% increase in members.
Kristen Horler, Snap Fitness’ Head of Sales, is proud of the brand’s achievements over the previous year and is looking to continue the momentum into 2024. “One of the reasons I joined Snap Fitness was I could see the franchise was really going places. Looking back on our remarkable 2023, I’m excited to see such an influx of new openings.
“What truly sets Snap Fitness apart is our commitment to promoting a family-first, fun ‘One Team’ culture. Every club is designed to be more than just a fitness space; it’s a community where our members feel valued and supported. I’m really looking forward to what 2024 has in store as we move closer to celebrating reaching our landmark 100th club across the UK and Ireland.”