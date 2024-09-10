Budding engineers and software designers unveil their Machines of the Future at University of Derby

Budding engineers, software designers and artists showed off their creations after taking part in a week-long programme hosted by the University of Derby, its spin-out company S.H.E.D and creative arts charity UK New Artists (UKNA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people between the ages of 13 and 17 were invited to take part in the Machines of the Future Showcase; an initiative exploring the intersection between art and engineering which saw participants delve into Derby's rich industrial heritage, engage in hands-on activities, and visit local institutions to gain inspiration to build their own ‘machines of the future’.

The machines – a variety of models created using Lego and 3D images that were designed using specialist software - were displayed for guests at an event held for parents, carers and representatives from the University of Derby and UKNA, at the University’s Kedleston Road campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Rhiannon Jones, Associate Professor (Civic Practice) at the University of Derby, project lead and CEO of S.H.E.D, said: “The objective for this project was to provide a platform for young people to showcase their artistic and engineering talents, and for their views on the issues that matter to them.

The University of Derby's Kedleston Road campus

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to UKNA - a charity that champions the next wave of creativity - for their efforts; working in partnership with them has been an absolute joy, as has meeting all the talented young people who have taken part in the project.”

Throughout the week, participants also met with industry experts including creative technology company Bloc Digital, and Derby-based artist John Whall.

One participant said: “The Machines of the Future programme was a great opportunity to enhance my creative and engineering skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second participant added: “It was a great experience and I’d love to do it again. I’d like to thank the University of Derby, S.H.E.D and UKNA for allowing me the chance to participate in this course.”

Professor Keith McLay, Provost – Learning and Teaching at the University, said: “The University’s Civic agenda is embedded in the University’s DNA, and also in the work we do with young people in our community.

“In society, there is a tendency to separate creativity and engineering, so it is a delight to see how the Machines of the Future project fuses these two disciplines and highlights the skills of the young people taking part.”