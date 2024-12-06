Brothers who own barn wedding venue on edge of Peak District win 2 top industry awards

Serving incredible wedding banquets

Mark and Steve Barnes bought their barn at Stretton in 2020 with the sole purpose of transforming it into a wedding venue as there was nothing else like it in the area. Four years on, Stretton Manor Barn has won Best Barn Wedding Venue and Best Events Team in the East Midlands at The Wedding Industry Awards.

"We are extremely proud to have won the highest recognised award in the industry,” said Mark, 32, who lives in Calow. “Our highly dedicated team pride themselves on delivering the best customer service to all our couples with an exceptional level of attention to detail. The Stretton Manor Barn team has improved year on year and we are delighted to be awarded 2 awards this year"

MIck Sindall is head chef at Stretton Manor Barn which offers the ultimate ‘foodie’ experience. Mark said: “Our in-house team of incredibly talented chefs, specialise in the tastiest and most memorable wedding banquets ever.”

The venue caters for up to 100 guests at an indoor or outdoor wedding ceremony and has a capacity of 140 guests for a banquet and up to 160 guests throughout the evening.

Stretton Manor Barn - Award winning venue

Mark and Steve, 35, who lives in Matlock, started out in the wedding and events industry as suppliers of giant tipis. They chose the location of the barn because of its total seclusion and lovingly renovated it during lockdown. The barn, which boasts reclaimed stone, timber cladding, handcrafted oak furniture and a contemporary bar and lounge area, has luxurious open-plan spaces. Bifold doors lead to panoramic views over wildflower meadows and the surrounding Derbyshire countryside.

The Wedding Industry Awards are the only regional and national client-voted, expert-judged awards in the UK wedding industry. Stretton Manor Barn is now entered into the National Finals which will be held in London in January. Last year Stretton Manor Barn was awarded Best Barn Wedding Venue in the UK at the National Awards so fingers crossed for the awards in January.