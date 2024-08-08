BRM raises over £200,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Derbyshire and South Yorkshire law firm BRM has raised a total of £202,424 since 2015 for Macmillan Cancer Support services at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital thanks to support from clients during its annual free Will months.

Now in its ninth year, the firm’s partnership with Macmillan enables people to make a Will for free during two months of the year. Instead of paying a fee to BRM, it was requested a voluntary donation was made to the charity, with a recommended contribution of just £75 per person.

The donation will go towards supporting people and their families who are affected by cancer across the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire region and will help the charity continue providing their vital care within the community.

Paul Berresford, Executive Director at BRM, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped support our free Wills month in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support since 2015.

“The funds will go towards the charity and help support them continue their much-needed services across the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire community.

“Macmillan is a charity close to our hearts and we’re proud to have worked alongside them for several years.

“It’s very important to have a Will in place, as it ensures that your affairs are in order and your loved ones are provided for so it’s fantastic to see so many people who have taken advantage of our offer.

“Thank you to those who have supported our charity campaign and thank you to our expert Wills team for advising our clients on their Wills.

Hannah Lumb, Local Fundraising Manager at Macmillan, said: “On behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support, we would like to thank BRM and their clients for their incredible support to the charity.

“£202,424 is an incredible amount raised and will help those affected by cancer across our communities.

“If it were not for our amazing supporters like BRM, we wouldn’t be able to provide the vital services across the region. As a charity, we do not receive government funding and 98 per cent of our income comes from the public.

“Sadly, the number of people living with cancer is growing every day and we want to reach and improve the lives of as many of those people as we can. We couldn’t provide our essential services without the people who support us.”

“Thank you again to BRM and their clients for supporting the free Will services month – we are so grateful for every single penny raised.”

For expert advice and guidance around writing your Will, visit www.brmlaw.co.uk/solicitors-for-you/wills-probate/wills