BRM makes five senior promotions across firm

Leading Chesterfield and Sheffield law firm BRM is delighted to announce a string of senior promotions across its two offices after a period of significant growth.

BRM’s Real Estate team’s Mario Esposito and Adele Walker have both been promoted to senior solicitor, whilst Umara Zafar is set to qualify as a solicitor in May after starting at the firm as a paralegal before becoming a trainee.

In the firm’s Dispute Resolution department Kate Fowler has been promoted to Senior Associate, whilst Jennifer Knibbs and Annabel Denby Hollis become Associates.

The firm’s promotions come after a time of growth across the firm and they are a reflection of not only BRM’s success but also the individual’s outstanding performances within their departments.

BRM promotions

Adrian Sheehan, Executive Director at BRM, said: “We are delighted to announce the promotions across the firm, and we would like to congratulate all of those promoted to new roles.

“Each promotion is a testament to the individual’s hard work, and it is important that we acknowledge excellence with the praise they deserve.

“We are passionate about creating a positive workplace for people to thrive and progress in. We’re proud to not only see promotions for Mario, Adele, Kate, Jennifer and Annabel but to also celebrate Umara as she qualifies as a solicitor after completing an undergraduate degree in Law and a Legal Practice postgraduate course at the University of Sheffield."

Kate Fowler, Senior Associate at BRM, said: “I am so pleased to have received my promotion to Senior Associate. I have enjoyed three years at the firm, and it is a workplace that truly cares about its staff and career progression.

“I’m looking forward to starting my new role and continuing my career at BRM.”