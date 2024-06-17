BRM hosts annual Free Wills Month in support of Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust

Leading Derbyshire and Yorkshire law firm BRM is delighted to announce its annual Free Wills Month in support of North Derbyshire-based Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust.

During July, local people will get the opportunity to have a Will professionally drafted in return for a voluntary donation to Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust. People will benefit from a complete Wills service from BRM’s expert Wills team, including free registration with Certainty, The National Wills Register. The suggested minimum donation is just £75 for a single Will and £150 for a mirror Will for a couple. BRM has raised more than £54,000 for the charity since 2017 with last year’s Wills month receiving more than £14,000 in donations. The money raised will go towards providing highly specialised end-of-life care and support for patients and their families. Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust provides hospice care in the comfort of patients’ homes across North Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Northeast Derbyshire, and the outskirts of South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. Rob Woodhead, Executive Director at BRM, said: “We’re delighted to once again be hosting our annual Free Wills Month in support of Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust. “We’re proud to have hosted our Wills month in support of the charity since 2017 and to have raised over £54,000 for them over the years. “The funds raised play a crucial role in supporting the organisation as it continues to deliver essential services to the people of our communities. “We know many people in our communities who have benefitted from the incredible services of Blythe House and Helen’s Trust, so it means even more to continue our support for them for another year. “Our Wills month is the perfect opportunity for people who don’t have a Will to take advantage of this fantastic offer that not only benefits you and your family but also supports such a valuable organisation. “Having a Will in place is very important, as it not only grants peace of mind but also ensures that your affairs are in order and your loved ones are provided for.” Emily Smith, Corporate Fundraiserat Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at BRM for supporting the hospice once again this year. “Not only have we been working with the firm for our Wills month for many years, BRM has been a long-term supporter of ours since 2017 so it’s fantastic to have them on board again for another year. “We are so grateful for all their support, generosity and legal expertise. The money raised will go towards providing patients with care in their own homes and helping to make them and their families as comfortable as possible.” BRM, which has offices in Chesterfield and Sheffield, is also offering free home, hospital, and hospice visits for those physically unable to attend the office. Anyone making a Will must book an appointment to take place between 1 July and 31 July to take advantage of the offer. Appointment spaces are limited, so early booking is advised. To find out more about the Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust FreeWills Month, and to register for an appointment, visit brm.law/htwills or call 0114 349 7000.