BRM bolsters Dispute Resolution team with four key appointments
The appointments will position BRM with the largest Dispute Resolution team in the region.
Simon joins BRM with more than 30 years litigation experience with his most recent role being Head of the Sheffield Office at Lupton Fawcett.
Kirsty, Annabel, and Adam are joining Simon in the move after a combined 15 years with Lupton Fawcett and have started at the firm this week. Annabel will join BRM on 15 January 2024.
Simon is regularly instructed by both corporate and individual clients in high-value litigation and specialises in company and shareholder disputes, complex contractual claims and professional negligence.
Simon also has extensive experience in claims against employees and directors for breach of contract/duty, civil fraud and insolvency litigation.
Listed as a key individual in his field in the Legal 500 UK, Simon is regarded as ‘highly rated by clients’ and ‘technically superb’.
Simon said: “BRM is an ambitious, modern and forward-thinking firm and I am delighted to be joining its Dispute Resolution team as a Director.
“The firm is business-focussed and has a fantastic reputation in Sheffield and Chesterfield as well as the wider city region”.
“BRM is making a real statement and both my team, and I are looking forward to being part of the firm’s growth in Sheffield and its ambitions for the future.”
Rob Cooke, Head of Dispute Resolution and Executive Director at BRM, said: “We’re extremely pleased to welcome Simon, Kirsty, Annabel, and Adam to the Dispute Resolution team here at BRM.
“As we have previously worked together, I know first-hand the fantastic reputation Simon has both in the city and the profession and the positive difference he will make to our team.
“Kirsty, Annabel, and Adam will bring their collective experience to the team and will position us as the largest Dispute Resolution team in the region.”
Kirsty joins the firm as Senior Associate and was recently rated as a ‘Key Lawyer’ in the Legal 500.
She said: “BRM is dynamic and forward looking. I am thrilled to bring my experience to the firm and be part of its growth and exciting vision for the future.”
BRM is a full-service regional law firm with offices in Sheffield and Chesterfield.