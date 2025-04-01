"Bringing Brampton together" Amanda's Cafe revitalises Monkey Park in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As British Summer Time begins, we are delighted to see the days getting longer and warmer. This is great news for Amanda’s Café at Monkey Park, as we start to see more visitors popping in for a refreshing drink or bite to eat while enjoying the sunshine. Amanda’s Café first opened its doors in December, and just over three months later, the community is celebrating this welcome addition to Monkey Park

The café has transformed the space, which has been dormant since 2020, breathing new life into this cherished local hub. We want to celebrate this welcome addition to Monkey Park and what a difference Amanda and the team are making for the community in Brampton.

Amanda, a Brampton-resident with many years’ experience in cafes, saw the perfect opportunity to revitalise the space and create a welcoming environment.

Amanda said, “It was important to me the space was family-friendly. The location, right in the heart of Brampton – just across from Monkey Park playground and a short walk from Brampton Primary School – makes it an ideal spot for families. It’s been great to get to know more people in the area and see regulars returning to the café. After the café sat unused for so long, I’m thrilled to reopen the doors and build on the great work Monkey Park does for the community”.

Amanda and team ready to welcome customers to the new cafe

Since opening, Amanda’s Café has flourished, offering a selection of delicious and affordable food and drink options, with children’s meals starting at just £1.95. The menu features both hot and cold food, with the breakfast options and freshly baked cakes being particular favourites among visitors.

In alignment with Monkey Park’s values, the café was designed to be a family-friendly, affordable space. Parents and caregivers can enjoy their visit with the added convenience of a selection of children’s toys available in the café. Additionally, the café is a breastfeeding-friendly space.

Monkey Park is committed to being a warm space - a community living room where visitors can relax, socialise, and enjoy a comfortable environment without the pressure of purchasing overpriced drinks just to have a warm place to be. There is a jigsaw library and selection of books and magazines for visitors to browse and borrow, as well as a Maker’s Market showcasing local craft and artisan products for sale.

Furthering its community engagement, the café provides valuable work experience and volunteer opportunities. Partnering with Macintyre’s, it offers volunteering placements for adults and young people with additional needs. As the café continues to grow and welcome more visitors, it is seeking additional volunteers to help with daily operations. This is a great opportunity for retired or semi-retired individuals, as well as job seekers, to stay active and work alongside a friendly and supportive team.

Outdoor dining in the sunshine

Amanda’s Café is more than just a place to grab a coffee - it’s a vital part of the Brampton community, bringing people together and providing a welcoming space for all.

For more information or to enquire about volunteering opportunities, please visit Monkey Park or contact the manager:

Phone: 07752 001760