Bright future for Belper Leisure Centre

After the threat of closure due to economic challenges, Trilogy Active stepped in to keep Belper Leisure Centre open in the autumn of 2023 and bring long term stability to the important and popular organisation.

Trilogy Active is a not for profit Charity and Wellbeing organisation that operates a mix of leisure centres, Soft Play facilities, swimming pools, fitness facilities, Community Outreach programmes and a Cinema and which operates in Northampton, Birmingham and Derby.

“We are genuinely encouraged to have made real progress on the long term future of Belper Leisure Centre.” said Managing Direction of Trilogy Active John Fletcher.

“We recognised what an important role it plays in the local community and have begun our work by implementing our successful business model and Social enterprise model, which includes the expansion of accessible programmes for the local community.”

“It is just four months since Trilogy Active took over the management of the Centre and it is credit to the hard work of the team there that a bright future lay ahead.” John Fletcher continued.

“The priority was of course to keep the centre open but also to attract new funding and secure the financial position which we are pleased to have done.”

Trilogy Active have also implemented actions to reduce utility consumption and work with the local community to ensure they have a say in the future of services that are delivered.

As a not-for-profit organisation, Trilogy Active has committed to securing the future of Belper Leisure Centre. Through a formal change of governance Trilogy Active is now the sole company member, with Belper Leisure Centre remaining an organisation that enables a streamlined approach to developing the business in the early stages of this new arrangement.

Trilogy Active will invest in Belper Leisure Centre to ensure its long-term success and development as an organisation. Trilogy Active recognises the significant contribution from Amber Valley Borough Council (AVBC), Belper Town Council and Belper School both financially and through partnership discussion to protect BLC from insolvency.