Bridge Help welcomes Lisa Griffiths as new business development manager

Chesterfield-based commercial bridging finance provider Bridge Help has swelled its ranks with the appointment of Lisa Griffiths, who has joined as a Business Development Manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her appointment means Bridge Help continues to boast an all-female business development team, led by Katie Snodden, bucking the trend in the male-dominated financial services industry.

Lisa, who hails from Chesterfield, brings a wealth of experience to her new role, including a 20-year career in law before transitioning into ground-up property development before moving into commercial finance brokering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her extensive knowledge of the property sector, from both legal and financial perspectives, gives her a unique understanding of the challenges brokers and borrowers face.

Lisa Griffiths has joined Chesterfield-based Bridge Help as its newest Business Development Manager

Speaking about her new role, Lisa commented: "I’ve always enjoyed working closely with clients and brokers to find solutions that make deals happen.

“Bridge Help is known for its flexible, common-sense approach to lending, and I’m excited to be part of a team that truly puts brokers and borrowers first. With my background in property and finance, I’m excited to work closely with brokers to help them find the right solutions for their clients and get deals done quickly."

Lisa's appointment comes at an exciting time for Bridge Help, as the company celebrates its fifth year and continues to expand and enhance its offering to brokers and borrowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sellars, CEO and General Counsel at Bridge Help, welcomed Lisa to the team, saying; "2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Bridge Help as we continue to grow and strengthen our offering. Lisa’s extensive experience, both in law and commercial finance, makes her a fantastic addition to our team. Her ability to understand complex deals from multiple angles will be a huge asset to our brokers. I’m delighted to welcome her aboard."

Lisa will be working from Bridge Help’s Head Office in Chesterfield working with borrowers and brokers across England and Wales.