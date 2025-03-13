Bridge Help welcomes Lisa Griffiths as new business development manager
Her appointment means Bridge Help continues to boast an all-female business development team, led by Katie Snodden, bucking the trend in the male-dominated financial services industry.
Lisa, who hails from Chesterfield, brings a wealth of experience to her new role, including a 20-year career in law before transitioning into ground-up property development before moving into commercial finance brokering.
Her extensive knowledge of the property sector, from both legal and financial perspectives, gives her a unique understanding of the challenges brokers and borrowers face.
Speaking about her new role, Lisa commented: "I’ve always enjoyed working closely with clients and brokers to find solutions that make deals happen.
“Bridge Help is known for its flexible, common-sense approach to lending, and I’m excited to be part of a team that truly puts brokers and borrowers first. With my background in property and finance, I’m excited to work closely with brokers to help them find the right solutions for their clients and get deals done quickly."
Lisa's appointment comes at an exciting time for Bridge Help, as the company celebrates its fifth year and continues to expand and enhance its offering to brokers and borrowers.
Chris Sellars, CEO and General Counsel at Bridge Help, welcomed Lisa to the team, saying; "2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Bridge Help as we continue to grow and strengthen our offering. Lisa’s extensive experience, both in law and commercial finance, makes her a fantastic addition to our team. Her ability to understand complex deals from multiple angles will be a huge asset to our brokers. I’m delighted to welcome her aboard."