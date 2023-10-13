Breaking Ground: Hansel announces exciting new collaboration with JCB

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hansel, the UK's leading expert in recycled paper gifting, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with JCB, the pioneers in green hydrogen power. This exciting partnership will unveil an exclusive range of official JCB designs in gift wrap, gift bags, and accessories. The collection will be available for purchase starting 25th September on Hansel's official website.

A shopping experience like no otherShopping for JCB enthusiasts has never been more enjoyable or eco-friendly. The new range features a variety of products to choose from, including branded ribbon, paper tape, rolls of gift wrap, and gift bags. All items are made in the UK and are biodegradable and plastic-free as standard.

A partnership rooted in shared values Joshua Smith, Director of Hansel, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating:"It's a natural match, with our two companies at the forefront of championing British-made sustainability. JCB is leading the way in green hydrogen power and has been uncompromising in maintaining their British factory base, renowned for quality. We share the same values and are excited to bring this unique offering to our customers." Sam Johnston, General Manager of Worldwide Licensing at JCB, echoed the sentiment.

About HanselFounded in 2018 by a military wife originally under the name Eco-Wrap, Hansel was inspired by a viral video that highlighted the enormous volume of wrapping paper that ends up in UK landfills each year. The company has since been on a mission to reduce the average of 1,000,000 meters of gift wrap that gets discarded daily. By offering recyclable and biodegradable gifting options, Hansel aims to make magical moments greener.