Bourne Beauty: nail artist, beautician and educator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Placed in the top 50 at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 for Best Nail Salon of the Year

Bourne Beauty was selected as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 representing the Derbyshire region.

At the Awards Ceremony held on Saturday 1st June 2024, Maria Bourne of Bourne Beauty, The Hill, Cromford, placed 21st out of the Top 50 in the category of National Best Nail Salon of the Year 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a great achievement to place 21st in this category at such a big event.