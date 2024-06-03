Bourne Beauty: nail artist, beautician and educator
Placed in the top 50 at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 for Best Nail Salon of the Year
Bourne Beauty was selected as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 representing the Derbyshire region.
At the Awards Ceremony held on Saturday 1st June 2024, Maria Bourne of Bourne Beauty, The Hill, Cromford, placed 21st out of the Top 50 in the category of National Best Nail Salon of the Year 2024.
This is a great achievement to place 21st in this category at such a big event.
Bourne Beauty also offers Education and Training in Nails and Beauty