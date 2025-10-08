Bothams merges with Redbrik Estate Agents

Redbrik Estate Agents is delighted to announce its merger with Bothams, one of Chesterfield’s longest-established estate agencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting merger sees Redbrik welcome ten new colleagues to the team, strengthening both the sales and lettings departments. Andrew Terry has also joined the board of directors at Redbrik and will lead the commercial side of the business, which will continue to operate under the Bothams brand, based out of Redbrik’s offices on Glumangate in Chesterfield Town Centre.

Mark Ross, Managing Director of Redbrik Estate Agents, said: “Bothams is a long-established and highly respected agency in Chesterfield, with decades of experience in sales, lettings and commercial property. They’ve built an excellent reputation across the region, and we’re proud to welcome their people and clients into Redbrik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled about the future with Bothams as part of Redbrik and excited about the opportunities this creates for our clients, our team, and the communities we serve.”

Redbrik Directors, From L to R - David Cooper, Andrew Terry, Jen Beal, Mark Ross, Jessica Risorto, Peter Lee.

The merger strengthens Redbrik’s rapidly growing lettings department, adding more than 250 managed properties to its portfolio. Most importantly, it means even more landlords and tenants across North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire, and South Yorkshire will benefit from Redbrik’s award-winning service and dedicated asset management team.

With the forthcoming Renters’ Rights Bill set to bring the most significant reforms to the private rented sector in a generation, Redbrik’s experienced team will guide and support landlords through every stage of these changes. This proactive approach ensures clients remain compliant, confident, and well-informed, while their tenants continue to receive the highest level of service.

Andrew Terry, newly appointed Director at Redbrik, said: “The Bothams team is thrilled to become part of Redbrik. The company’s award-winning reputation and customer-first approach make this an incredible opportunity to raise the bar for clients in sales and lettings, while also opening new doors for our commercial division.

“I’m delighted to be joining such a forward-thinking business and excited about what the future holds for both the Redbrik and Bothams brands.”