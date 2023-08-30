Bosses launch internal investigation after union raises concerns over waste collection services in Chesterfield

The Derbyshire Times has spoken to several current and former employees at council-contracted waste collection firm Veolia – and the company has confirmed that it has launched an internal investigation.

Colin Wyatt, regional organiser at the GMB, said the union had raised a number of concerns with the company and Veolia have said they were ‘swiftly investigating’ the issues raised.

The firm is contracted by Chesterfield Borough Council to collect residential bins in the area, employing around 50 staff locally.

Veolia said it is investigating the concerns raised by the union.

Now employees are calling for the process of raising complaints to be taken externally to provide an independent process.

A spokesperson for Veolia said: "The wellbeing of all our employees in an inclusive workplace is a priority and we have robust procedures in place to ensure this.