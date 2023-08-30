News you can trust since 1855
Bosses launch internal investigation after union raises concerns over waste collection services in Chesterfield

Bosses have confirmed they have launched an internal investigation after union leaders raised concerns over the running of waste collection services in Chesterfield
By Oliver McManus
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

The Derbyshire Times has spoken to several current and former employees at council-contracted waste collection firm Veolia – and the company has confirmed that it has launched an internal investigation.

Colin Wyatt, regional organiser at the GMB, said the union had raised a number of concerns with the company and Veolia have said they were ‘swiftly investigating’ the issues raised.

The firm is contracted by Chesterfield Borough Council to collect residential bins in the area, employing around 50 staff locally.

Veolia said it is investigating the concerns raised by the union.Veolia said it is investigating the concerns raised by the union.
Now employees are calling for the process of raising complaints to be taken externally to provide an independent process.

A spokesperson for Veolia said: "The wellbeing of all our employees in an inclusive workplace is a priority and we have robust procedures in place to ensure this.

“We are carefully and swiftly investigating any issues raised in our Chesterfield contract."

