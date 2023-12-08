Boots Opticians store in Chesterfield receives exciting new makeover

This latest revamp is part of a wider investment programme in Boots Opticians stores across the country to improve and refresh the store environment for both customers and team members.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boots Opticians has unveiled an exciting new look for its Chesterfield store, after undergoing a contemporary refurbishment to update and modernise the area.

This latest revamp is part of a wider investment programme in Boots Opticians stores across the country to improve and refresh the store environment for both customers and team members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boots Opticians Chesterfield team posing in front of their newly refit store

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield customers that wish to check their eye health with an eye test, find a new pair of glasses or sunglasses or try contact lenses, can now enjoy an enhanced in store experience. With new upgraded technology and a revamped open plan and modern design, it is easier than ever for customers to browse and try the many frame styles and shapes on offer, including designer brands such as Mulberry, Versace, and Ray-Ban, as well as sustainable ranges and stylish own brand frames starting from £40.

As well as NHS and private eye tests, contact lens aftercare and free contact lens fitting and trials, Boots Opticians Chesterfield offers Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) eye scans. These are cutting edge, non-invasive scans that allow the Optician to see what’s going on under the surface of the eye. It takes a couple of minutes and can help to detect underlying conditions, such as glaucoma, before any symptoms occur.

The new look store also has a dedicated and revamped Boots Hearingcare facility, with an expert team of audiologists who can offer free hearing checks and provide advanced solutions for hearing loss.

Amber Hurst, Store Manager at Boots Opticians Chesterfield said: “We are delighted to show off our new refreshed store and can’t wait to welcome the people of Chesterfield, whether they are coming in for an eye test for the first time, upgrading their frames or having a contact lens check. We hope they will love it as much as we do!”

Find out more about Boots Opticians and book an eye test here: bootsopticians.com