Andrew Pitchford opened Talk of the Grapevinyl earlier this month. He said that he had built experience selling records online for just over three years, but decided that it was time to take the plunge and open his own store.

“I set up a website to sell records just over three years ago, and I’ve done the monthly record fairs at Chesterfield Market.

“I thought the record shop was the next step, but because of Covid and everything, that got delayed. I just thought if I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.”

Andrew Pitchford is looking forward to welcoming customers at his new store.

While Talk of the Grapevinyl will offer something to satisfy every customer, Andrew said that their focus is going to be on older, second-hand records.

“I know Maria at Tallbird Records, and I know she does a lot of new vinyl. I’m trying to do a lot more of the older, second hand stuff, with a bit of new vinyl as well.”

Talk of the Grapevinyl will occupy the empty unit at 365 Sheffield Road. Andrew said that he had considered a town centre premises, but that Whittington Moor was more attractive due to cheaper rates and growing developments.

“I thought about setting up in town, but I didn't want to be in any direct competition. I lived on Whittington Moor years ago, and I thought it’d be a good place to look, so it was just about trying to find the right shop for the right amount of money.

“With the new development down the road and the football ground, and being the main route in from Sheffield too, there’s always a good amount of footfall, and there’s parking available too.

“The prices they are wanting for properties in town are ridiculous compared to what you can get just outside of the centre. I’m well excited, I just can’t wait to get open and hopefully start getting people in.”