Bolsover Net Zero Innovation Programme returns for second year with new grant scheme for local businesses

Following a highly successful first year, the Bolsover Net Zero Innovation Programme (NZIP), delivered by Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through Bolsover District Council, is proud to announce its continuation into a second year—now extended until 31 March 2026.

This next phase introduces a powerful new incentive: the Net Zero Growth Grant Scheme, offering grants of up to £25,000 to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that complete a free energy efficiency audit.

The programme, which has already supported over 90 local businesses, provides a comprehensive package of free support including on-site audits, carbon management workshops, networking events, and 1:1 consultancy. Other highlights from the first year programme includes:

29 retrofit audits conducted, identifying nearly 400 tCO₂e in potential annual savings.

conducted, identifying nearly 400 tCO₂e in potential annual savings. 83 businesses trained in carbon management, with 79 Decarbonisation Plans developed.

trained in carbon management, with 79 Decarbonisation Plans developed. 33% of businesses reported cost savings; 46% adopted new technologies and processes.

New for 2025–26: Net Zero Growth Grant Scheme

The newly launched grant scheme aims to remove financial barriers for SMEs to invest in decarbonisation projects. Eligible businesses can apply for grants between £1,000 and £25,000—covering up to 80% of project costs—to fund energy-efficient technologies, retrofit improvements, and the development of new low-carbon products and services. To qualify, businesses must first complete a free site audit through the NZIP.

Jeremy Hague, Director of Knowledge Exchange at Nottingham Trent University, said: “This programme has proven that with the right support, SMEs can make meaningful progress toward Net Zero. We’re excited to continue this journey with Bolsover’s business community and to introduce the new grant scheme that will help turn plans into action."

Lisa Fox, Senior Economic Development Officer at Bolsover District Council said: “We speak to so many small businesses who want to reduce their carbon footprint but aren’t sure where to start, or how to afford it. That’s why we’ve designed the support to be as straightforward and useful as possible. With free expert guidance and grants of up to £25,000, we’re here to help local businesses take practical steps that make a real difference. It’s great to see dozens of local businesses have already taken part and are seeing the benefits - from lower energy bills to adopting new technologies that will help their business to grow and stay competitive.”

Lauri, CEO of Josh’s Care Company attended the Carbon Management training provided by the Bolsover Net Zero Innovation Programme: “I’ve been keen to get going with a carbon management plan for some time now but didn’t know where to start. This training has given me the tools and knowledge I needed to finally get going.”

Businesses interested in participating or applying for the grant can find more information and register their interest at www.ntu.ac.uk/bolsoveror [email protected].