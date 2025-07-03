Bolsover Cruise Club hosts ‘speed dating-style’ luxury training event

Bolsover Cruise Club has successfully concluded its first-ever speed dating-style training event. The three-day celebration of luxury cruising brought together expert training and brand experiences, designed to elevate the agency’s luxury credentials and deepen its understanding of the high-end traveller.

Held from 1 to 3 July at Bolsover Cruise Club’s headquarters in Barlborough, the event included input from some of the industry’s leading luxury cruise lines, as well as in-house experts. The goal was to ensure every Bolsover team member gained a richer, more intuitive understanding of the luxury cruise customer, not just in terms of what they book, but who they are, what they value, and the service they expect.

Over the three days, the Bolsover team met face-to-face with representatives from Oceania Cruises, Explora Journeys, Azamara, Scenic and Emerald Cruises, Seabourn, Silversea, Regent Seven Seas, and Crystal Cruises, each delivering impactful, timed sessions designed to reflect the speed dating format. These fast-paced yet meaningful presentations gave the team the chance to connect directly with the brands, ask in-depth questions, and gain a better understanding of each cruise line’s unique approach to luxury at sea.

The event kicked off in style with a glamour-themed dress code and an exclusive champagne and caviar tasting experience, which set a sophisticated tone for the days to come. The team also enjoyed on-site spa treatments courtesy of resident beautician Freya, reinforcing the importance of wellbeing and indulgence in the luxury travel experience.

Francesca Hurst, Head of Sales at Bolsover Cruise Club, commented: “We wanted to do more than just educate, we wanted to inspire. There’s a clear gap in how the industry approaches the luxury cruise guest, and we’re determined to lead the way in closing it. This event was our commitment to ensuring our team not only knows the product, but truly understands the luxury traveller.”

Bolsover Cruise Club’s luxury speed dating event marks a significant milestone in its journey to becoming the UK’s leading agency for luxury cruising, building on its existing success in the mainstream sector.