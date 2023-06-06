Bolsover business owner recognised as a local businesschampion at reception held at 10 Downing Street
Sarah Smith, a local business owner from Bolsover received an invitation to attend the prestigious event hosted by Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP. Sarah had been nominated as a Local Business champion by Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher for the support she has provided to the town’s local businesses.
The Bolsover business owner described her day out at Downing Street as “Fab.” Alongside a number of other local business owners from around the country, Sarah was treated to drinks and canapes. The event’s host, Jeremy Hunt MP, then gave a speech, praising the work of local businesses and pledging future government support.
Sarah said: “It was nice being able to interact with all the other business champions. I had some good chats with other businesses, talking about what they were doing and why they were there."
Sarah owns Old Bolsover Yard, a business hub which provides premises for a number of local arts and craft shops, including Molly Felicity designs – Sarah’s own business that sells fabrics and yarn.
After the uncertain periods during the Covid lockdowns, Sarah was also instrumental in setting up the Visit Bolsover group, aiming to promote the small independent businesses and events within Bolsover and encourage visitors to the town.
Talking about the importance of small businesses, Sarah says: “Where we shop really does matter and it’s important to keep our money being spent within those smaller independent businesses so we can see them prosper and thrive”.
It was due to her work in all of these projects that led to Sarah being put forward as a local business champion.
Sarah said: “It was really nice to be nominated. You do all these things and you don’t always think that people are noticing, but the fact that somebody has noticed and put your name forward it’s lovely to get that recognition of all the hard work. It is a slog and doing Visit Bolsover can be quite hard but it is really rewarding as well.”