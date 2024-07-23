Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire named one of the 'Top 20 home care providers'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local home care company, Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire, has been voted one of the top 20 home care providers in the Midlands.

There are 12,578 home care providers in the UK. The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives, on independent review site homecare.co.uk.

The reviews praise the ‘exemplary’ care delivered by the Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire team, who ‘go the extra mile’ for the people they support. Each year, the top 20 award goes to the 20 highest scoring home care companies across the region.

Remarkably, this is the fourth year in a row that Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire have been named in the top 20 providers for the Midlands. This year, they have maintained a score of 10 out of 10 across six categories: overall experience; staff; care and support; management; dignity; and value for money.

Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire Care Experts

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the Midlands.”

Rick Parekh, Director of Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire, said:

“We are so pleased to have been recognised as a top 20 home care provider in the Midlands for the fourth year in a row, it is a fantastic achievement for all of the team here at Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire!

“We would like to thank all the people we support and their families who took the time to leave us such meaningful reviews. It’s our dedicated, compassionate team that really drives the delivery of excellent care at our service, and we would not have been able to win this award without their hard work.”

