Bluebell Dairy Announces Plans to Become Crème de la Crème of Farm Parks

The established Dairy farm has been welcoming visitors since 2008, providing an educational adventure for the whole family. Set in 320 acres of farmland, the attraction pulls in visitors from across the region and beyond and is a firm favourite amongst parents of young children for both its regular special events and delicious ice cream deli.

In the last 12 months, the Brown family, which owns the farm, have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in diversifying the farm as well as enhancing the visitor experience, setting their sights on becoming the premier farm park attraction for families in the East Midlands. They have bought a state-of-the-art robotic milker for their micro dairy, are in the process of building a brand new, beautifully designed ice cream parlour and have launched various new events aimed at families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Brown, Co-owner of Bluebell Dairy, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed so many new visitors to the farm this year, not just from the East Midlands but those who have travelled from further afield too. We first opened the doors to visitors in 2008 and since then have gone from strength to strength. Currently we’re projecting to see around 20,000 visitors coming to the farm this summer, a figure that has grown year on year, and a number that we’re incredibly proud of. We’re thrilled to be becoming a trusted name on the map for great days out with the kids!”

Oliver Brown, Co-Owner of Bluebell Dairy

The farm isn’t just bumping its visitor numbers, it is expanding its educational offerings and farm park facilities for all visitors. With a slick new farm park entrance, the team offer a modern farming experience for the whole family. Cathy Parsons is the latest addition to the fast growing 45-strong Bluebell team bringing a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and enthusiasm to bring to the farm’s new and improved educational facilities.

Cathy said: “I am so excited to be supporting Bluebell’s future plans through our improved educational facilities for local schools and visitors, ensuring the next generation know exactly where their food is coming from. We pride ourselves on offering a number of schools and nurseries the opportunity to join us for a day, providing first-hand farming experience to children of all ages, and through our new programme we will be increasing our offering further.”

Research by Natural England has found 94% of teachers involved reported that outdoor learning encourages a greater understanding of nature within children. It has also been concluded that it boosts confidence, social skills, communication, motivation, knowledge and comprehension within children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm park has stepped away from some traditional farming practices to boost efficiency and productivity across its micro-dairy. With the introduction of its new Robotic Milker, the farm isn’t only able to offer its cows a more regular milking service but visitors are also able to see first-hand how cows are milked.

Oliver continues: “It’s really important to us that we’re able to offer our cows the very best life, to ensure this we have upgraded our milking facilities. Not only does this mean our cows are able to be milked whenever they need, it also adds to our education programme by showcasing the milking process throughout the day.”

Since opening to the public in 2008 Bluebell Dairy has transformed its farm park to provide a fun-filled and affordable day out for the whole family, including regular themed weeks and events ensuring a varied and unique experience. The farm has recently celebrated its first ‘Wild West Week’, with everything from a Bounty Hunter cow safari to lasso practice…training the best cowboys and cowgirls in the land.

Investment and innovation are at the forefront of Bluebell’s future plans and with a focus on boosting visitor numbers and increasing regional visibility the team have their sights set high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad