A firm favourite with people from across Derbyshire, its Easter range includes everything from giant chocolate bunnies to traditional simnel cakes.

With bakers set to bake 140,000 of the classic hot cross buns, which are available in store at £2 for a pack of 4, traditional simnel cake is also available to buy either as a whole cake for £7.75 or a slice for £2.95.

Chocoholics also have plenty to choose from, with a selection of Easter lollipops ranging from 60p to £1.65. Chocolate rabbits in a variety of different sizes from mini to medium are available from £1.10 to £5.

Birds Bakery Easter range

A giant chocolate rabbit weighing in at a whopping 1kg and measuring up to 47cm can also be purchased online for £50 (including delivery), or just £35 if you opt to collect in-store – a centrepiece sure to wow.

Cake and biscuit fans aren’t forgotten either, with packs of handcrafted Easter tarts, cupcakes, shortbread rabbits and gingerbread Easter eggs. For those who have family gatherings planned, or simply a big sweet tooth, the Easter Hunt Pack, an online exclusive available for delivery across the UK Mainland for £37, includes a wide range of chocolate lollies and rabbits, as well as three white chocolate covered gingerbread rabbits.

The family run business has 62 stores across the region. Many of the Easter treats can also be ordered online and delivered to buyers’ homes using the Birds By Post, with some available on Just Eat and UberEats too.

Lesley Bird, Chief Operating Officer at Birds Bakery, said: “Easter is a time for bringing families together over delicious food - two things that are so important at Birds Bakery.

“Hot cross buns will always be our favourite Easter treat; our bakers have spent years perfecting our recipe, so we know they remain a customer favourite too – that’s why we’re baking 140,000 of them this year.

“This Easter we’ve also expanded our range of chocolate available too. As they’re made in our own chocolate room it gives us the opportunity to really have some fun, hence the 1kg giant chocolate rabbit!”