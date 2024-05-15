Birds launch limited-edition doughnut for National Doughnut Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Midlands favourite, Birds Bakery, has announced the launch of its limited-edition Double Chocolate, créme pat-filled doughnut to support this year’s National Doughnut Week, in aid of The Children’s Trust.

From Saturday 18 May until Sunday 26 May customers across the county will be able to enjoy the new product which has been carefully designed and baked especially for the fundraiser.

Throughout the week, 25p from each Double Chocolate doughnut and 20p from all others including caramel, jam and cream doughnuts, will go towards The Children’s Trust, the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury.

In 2022, Birds celebrated National Doughnut Week by creating a limited-edition golden doughnut and last year, the brand asked its customers to create a new flavour, with a lemon based, orange curd filled doughnut winning. A total of over £20,000 was raised across the two years.

Birds' Double Chocolate, créme pat-filled doughnut

Jamie Bird, strategy director of Birds Bakery, said:

“We are excited to launch our new, limited-edition doughnut made especially to celebrate National Doughnut Week 2024. We have been working with The Children’s Trust for almost two decades and have taken part in National Doughnut Week many times, raising over £130,000 through creating new products.

“At Birds, we believe that supporting both local and national charities is extremely important. Local communities are what make our bakeries successful, so we are always looking for ways to give back.

“Our bakers have been hard at work creating the Double Chocolate doughnut, so we hope as many customers as possible manage to get their hands on one before the week is out. However, whichever flavour they choose, a contribution from every doughnut purchased during the week will go towards supporting a fantastic cause.”

Birds Bakery has 61 stores across the region. Many Birds products can also be ordered online and delivered to customers’ homes using the Birds By Post service.