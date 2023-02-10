The new delivery service launched this week, with the Uber Eats delivery service available from four Birds Bakery stores in Derbyshire and one in Staffordshire.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of hot items, including sausage and bacon cobs, roast pork rolls, steak slices and sausage rolls. A selection of lunchtime filled rolls such as tuna and cucumber, ham and egg, egg mayonnaise and cheese and pickle, will also be available.

Fans of the family business will be happy to know that a number of Birds handmade sweet classics will be available via Uber Eats too, including the much loved Caramel Doughnut, Cream Puff, Cream Slice and seasonal favourites like the Rhubarb Cream and Rhubarb Crumble. For those wanting freshly baked bread delivered, customers can pick from a range that includes the Farmhouse Loaf, Multiseed Loaf and Dinner Rolls.

Birds sweet treats on Uber eats

The five stores now offering Uber Eats delivery are: Long Eaton (Derbyshire), Mickleover (Derbyshire), Park Farm (Derbyshire), Sinfin (Derbyshire) and Tamworth (Staffordshire)

With a total of 62 stores across the region, the team at Birds Bakery will assess the appetite for Birds deliveries over the coming months, with the plan being to roll-out the service to more stores in the future.

Delivery from a number of Birds Bakery stores across the region is also available via Just Eat.