Bike manufacturer and retailer based in Derbyshire enters administration

Stanton Bikes Limited, based at Tansley on the outskirts of Matlock, was confirmed to have entered administration last week.

Dean Nelson and Nick Lee, business recovery and insolvency partners at PKF Smith Cooper, were appointed joint administrators of bicycle manufacturer and retailer on Friday, November 11. The appointment was made following a petition to the court by a creditor.

The company has developed both a national and international reputation in the biking industry for designing, manufacturing and selling hardtail and full suspension bicycle frames.

Stanton Bikes Limited, based at Tansley on the outskirts of Matlock, was confirmed to have entered administration last week.

The business will continue to trade under the supervision of the joint administrators, while the search begins for a buyer to purchase either the company’s shares, or the business and its assets.

Dean Nelson said: “We will be providing creditors with relevant information regarding the administration process to allow them to participate in proceedings. We are currently dealing with all enquiries. We will strive to achieve the best outcome for everyone involved at this difficult time.”