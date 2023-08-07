Plans filed to Derbyshire Dales District Council show Domino’s is looking to open up its 21st shop in the county in Ashbourne town centre.

The plans would see the chain move into the current Ashbourne Fish Bar shop and the Star Anise Indian restaurant at 9-11 Compton Street.

In its application, the chain details that the new shop, if approved, would create 25 new jobs – one full-time and 15 part-time, and intends to operate from 11am until 11pm every day of the week.

The potential site of a Domino\'s store in Compton Street, Ashbourne. Image from Google.

A report submitted with the application, for new signs and an extraction duct for the proposed kitchen, details: “As the unit is already in use as a hot food takeaway, the proposal would not result in the creation of a concentration of evening economy uses in the town centre, and the continued use of the unit as a hot food takeaway will ensure the vitality and viability of the main town centre.

“The store would operate between 11am and 11pm on a daily basis and thus contribute to both the daytime and nighttime economy.

“In summary, the proposed development and continued use of the unit as a hot food takeaway is therefore appropriate in this location.

“In addition, it should be noted that the unit will be occupied by a pizza takeaway and there will be no deep fat frying or other highly aromatic processes taking place at the site. “Therefore, odour levels produced by a pizza operator will be low compared to some other food and drink uses.

“The proposed development should not generate a level of activity, noise, light, air quality, odour, vibration or other pollution which cannot be mitigated to an appropriate standard and should therefore have no adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring uses

“The continued use of the unit as a takeaway will not create a significantly increased number of associated trips over and above the existing, and the unit is located within the town centre which has been designed to accommodate customers and servicing for a variety of town centre uses.”

A decision will be made by the district council in the next few months

Domino’s already has a branch in almost every town in the Derbyshire, with 20 stores in total, including six in Derby, with shops in: Alfreton, Allestree, Alvaston, Belper, Buxton, Chaddesden, Chellaston, two in Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Clowne, Dronfield, Glossop, Heanor, Hilton, Ilkeston, Littleover, Long Eaton, Matlock and Swadlincote. The newest store opened in Swarkestone Road, Chellaston, today (Monday, August 7).